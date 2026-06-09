Columbus-based Battelle helps the US Army develop first new hand grenade since 1968

Columbus-based research and development organization Battelle helped the U.S. Army develop the first new lethal hand grenade made in nearly 60 years.

Battelle said they collaborated with the U.S. Army for years to create the new M111 Offensive Hand Grenades.

The new grenades are meant to be a safer alternative to the current M67 fragmentation grenades.

The M111 grenades use blast overpressure, or the release of a powerful pressure wave, to injure and kill. The M67 grenades break apart and rely on shrapnel to cause damage.

The U.S. Army said the M111 grenades will be more effective in enclosed areas, like small buildings, where walls can protect enemy combatants from flying fragments. The M111 grenades are also expected to result in fewer instances of friendly fire.

The U.S. Army said the M67 grenades will still be used in open terrain.

Battelle reports that it helped create the concept and tested the M111 grenades. Headquartered in Columbus since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries.