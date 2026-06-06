Honda surpasses monthly record for hybrid vehicle sales

One of the Dayton-region's largest employers is setting records in fuel-efficient vehicle sales.

Honda has more than 15,000 workers and multiple plants in Ohio, producing vehicles such as the Civic, Accord, Vivid, CR-V and Prelude.

Sales across American Honda products in May saw an overall increase of nearly 10% from the same month last year. The automaker said that was driven by affordable and fuel-efficient vehicle sales, including of passenger cars and light trucks.

The new monthly record for hybrid-electric vehicles sold from Honda is now at 42,583 units. Honda CR-V hybrids drove these sale numbers, coming in at at 54% of model sales last month.

This comes as gas prices remain high, with an average price of $4.15 a gallon in the Dayton region this week, according to GasBuddy. That's up from $2.78 a gallon a year ago.

Honda's Passport also set a new May sales record with over 5,680 units, putting the model up by nearly 4% in May alone and 11% for the year.

The car company has plants in Marysville, East Liberty and Anna, and is building an EV battery plant in Jeffersonville.

Honda marked the 40th anniversary of the Anna Engine Plant last summer, the company's largest engine factory. That plant has built more than 32.5 million engines during the last four decades.