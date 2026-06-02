Ohio's Killer Brownie bakes up expansion plans

Ohio's Killer Brownie company is working to relocate its current business and production departments to a larger space, and will get state assistance for the project.

The layered dessert started with the Mayne family in the 1980s and grew to be a local sensation through Dorothy Lane Market. It is now a nationwide brand with more than 10,000 retail locations across the country.

The company intends to combine production and warehousing into one facility with added automation and production lines, growing its footprint from 50,000 square feet to 140,000.

Killer Brownie plans to support this growth by adding 82 full-time jobs, creating $6 million in new annual payroll by the end of 2029.

The new facility will allow Killer Brownie to expand under one roof while growing its operational capacity to support demand.

Bringing the operations together in one space creates room for collaboration and innovation, Killer Brownie CEO Chimene Mayne-Ross said in a statement.

“This moment is about more than a new facility — it’s about investing in the future of our team, our brand, and the culture that has shaped Killer Brownie from the beginning,” Mayne-Ross said.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved Monday a 1.8%, nine-year job creation tax credit for the project.

This comes after the company joined Irresistible Food Group in 2024, expanding its growth with the family brand that works to elevate beloved local foods.

Killer Brownie expects to occupy its new facility later this summer.

This expansion is one of eight projects across the state supported by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.

These projects are expected to create 1,618 new jobs and retain an additional 1,835 jobs statewide. They are also expected to generate more than $133.1 million in new payroll with over $1.8 billion in investments across Ohio.

The expansion shows an ongoing commitment to the Dayton region, JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said in a statement.

“Since its founding in the early 1980s in Dayton, Killer Brownie has developed a strong local following that has only grown since the company began distributing its products to national retailers,” he said. "Killer Brownie's expansion and ongoing commitment to the Dayton region signal that Ohio's entrepreneurial landscape is tailor-made for small businesses to grow, thrive, and scale as consumer demand increases.”