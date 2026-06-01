Fans react to Browns trade of franchise cornerstone Myles Garrett

Reports that the Browns are trading cornerstone defensive end Myles Garrett, who set the single-season sack record last year, left many Cleveland football fans feeling sad, and some angry about what the team is expected to get in return.

"Well most of us are really upset. Bummed. ... He's been the reason a lot of us watch on Sunday," said Browns fan Laurie Katusin. "I'm wishing him well and hoping he can get the ring he's been looking for. But I'm super sad for us."

Browns fan John Lipowski had no anger for the team about deciding to trade the super star, saying Garrett's timeline as a veteran didn't match the team's timeline as it tries to build a winner.

"I'm OK with it. I mean I'm not going to lose any sleep," he said. "I didn't feel like Myles truly wanted to be here. And that changes everything for me because I am all about loyalty and I think this city is, too. ... I wish him the best."

The Associated Press reported Garrett's trade to the Los Angeles Rams, not yet finalized, will bring the Browns pass rusher and linebacker Jared Verse —the 2024 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year — a 2027 first-round selection and other draft picks that are still being worked out, though reportedly a second-round selection in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2029.

Reactions were mixed among fans on social media, given that Garrett was the top defensive player in the league and had played through nine seasons with the Browns, including the winless 2017 campaign. He made the playoffs only twice.

Some expressed anger, accusing Browns General Manager Andrew Berry of ruining the ream and not getting enough in return for the star.

"They didn’t even get 3 first round picks and whatever 1st they do get will be at the bottom of the round. Andrew Berry is a clown and the Browns are the worst run franchise in sports," wrote The_Brownie_Elf on X.

“So the #Browns intentionally tanked the 2016 & ‘17 seasons, producing an embarrassing 1-31 record. It allowed them to take Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in consecutive years. Both are gone, Browns went 64-81-1,” Matthew Pencek wrote on X, ending his post with the hashtag #SameOldBrowns.

Zack Strebler shared over on Facebook wrote: “And just like that, the saga ends. The writing was on the wall with Myles. You knew he was done after last season’s show. I just hope the Browns are greedy with their return. It’s Myles Garrett, you get whatever you can out of him while his worth is at an all-time high.”

Chris McNeil, a popular Cleveland sports commenter on social media, and the organizer of Cleveland’s postseason 0-16 parade, struck a slightly different tone on his social media following the trade news, beginning with a resigned, "Well it's official."

He then posted a meme with Woody from "Toy Story" sadly saying, "So long, partner."

Barring any other hiccups in terms of the compensation return – Garrett and Verse will both need to pass physicals before any deal is made official.