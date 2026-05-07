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Former Franklin Co. Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade found guilty of reckless homicide

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By George Shillcock
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT
Jason Meade, center, sits with his attorneys Mark Collins, left, and Kaitlyn Stephens, right, during opening statements in the retrial of the former Ohio sheriff's deputy charged with murder and reckless homicide in the 2020 killing of Casey Goodson Jr., inside Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 23, 2026.
Doral Chenoweth
/
Pool photo via AP
Jason Meade, center, sits with his attorneys Mark Collins, left, and Kaitlyn Stephens, right, during opening statements in the retrial of the former Ohio sheriff's deputy charged with murder and reckless homicide in the 2020 killing of Casey Goodson Jr., inside Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade was found guilty of reckless homicide by a jury on Thursday. The judge declared a mistrial on a murder charge.

Meade was accused of killing 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. in 2020. This was the second trial for Meade after the first, two years ago, ended in a mistrial when the jury couldn’t agree on a verdict.

Judge David Young read the verdict after the jury deliberated for two days. Meade's bond was revoked.

Meade and Goodson’s family were present in the courtroom.

Unlike last time, Meade didn't take the stand in his own defense.

The prosecution called 19 witnesses, while the defense only called four.

Jurors didn’t have to determine whether or not Meade killed Goodson, but whether he was justified in doing so.

Meade was with a U.S. Marshals task force on an unsuccessful fugitive search when he claimed he saw Goodson waving a gun inside a car. That prompted Meade to follow Goodson home. Goodson was shot in the back six times while entering his home in the Northland area the day he was killed.

Goodson was wearing wireless earbuds while carrying a sandwich bag. Authorities found a gun on him, which had the safety on. Goodson also had a concealed carry permit.

Meade was not wearing a body worn camera at the time and he was the only direct witness to the shooting.

Meade will be sentenced at a later date. He could face 15 years to life in prison.
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George Shillcock
George Shillcock is a reporter for 89.7 NPR News since April 2023. George covers breaking news for the WOSU newsroom.
See stories by George Shillcock