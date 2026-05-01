Middletown City Schools picks current Princeton superintendent to lead district

Middletown City Schools Board of Education has chosen G. Elgin Card as the district's next superintendent. He'll replace current Middletown Superintendent Deborah Houser, who plans to retire this summer after 18 years working in the district.

Card currently is the superintendent of Princeton City Schools, a role he's held since 2023. Before that, he was the principal of Lakota West High School.

Board President Chris Urso touted Card's long career in public education in a statement announcing the hire.

“He is an experienced, accomplished, and authentic educational leader who connects exceptionally well with people. Throughout the search process, it was clear that he brings both a strong vision for the future and a deep passion for expanding opportunities for all children. We are confident that his leadership will have a meaningful and lasting impact on our students, staff, and community when he assumes his duties on August 1, 2026," he said.

Card's move from Princeton to Middletown is the latest local superintendent hire in just a few days, as area school districts shuffle leaders ahead of the upcoming academic year.

On Thursday, the Forest Hills School District hired current Middletown administrator Suzanna Davis to lead the suburban district. Just a day earlier, Princeton announced the appointment of Card's replacement, Mari Phillips, who worked in the school district for four decades, most recently serving as Princeton's associate superintendent.

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