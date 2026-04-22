Browns, Andrew Berry focused on ‘maximizing assets’ entering draft

The Cleveland Browns enter this week’s NFL draft with something they have not had consistently in recent years: first-round picks and flexibility.

Last year marked the first time since 2022 that the Browns held a first-round pick after trading multiple high selections in 2022 to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“They were paying what I had called for years the Watson tariff because … they traded three first-round picks and a bunch of other picks to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson in that ill-advised trade,” Ideastream Public Media’s sports commentator Terry Pluto said.

The Browns have nine total selections in the 2026 draft, including two in the first round at No. 6 and No. 24, along with No. 39 in the second round and No. 70, plus five additional later picks.

Cleveland has won just eight games over the past two seasons. Pluto said that’s fueling speculation that General Manager Andrew Berry could trade down from the sixth overall pick to accumulate more picks.

In 2025, the Browns moved down from the No. 2 overall pick in a trade with Jacksonville, adding Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, and picked up an additional first-round selection this year at No. 24.

“Andrew Berry had said a few months ago at the press conference when they hired Todd Monken as the new head coach, he said, ‘We expect to probably have the youngest roster in the NFL this year,’" Pluto said. "What am I saying? Don't be surprised that the Browns trade down again, because they're in maximize asset mode."

If the Browns stay at No. 6, several prospects have been linked to Cleveland, including Carnell Tate of Ohio State. But Pluto said few players in this draft class likely generate much excitement for the team in the first round.

“I would believe strongly they will take an offensive tackle in the first round, wherever they end up drafting in the first round," Pluto said. "Last year, they had the worst offensive line basically in the NFL. I mean, I saw rankings. There are 32 teams. I saw them ranked in different places from their performance last year between 30th and 32nd. So, they need tackles desperately."

Pluto said a couple of other players stand out to him.

“Makai Lemon from USC, he's a receiver," Pluto said. "Jaylon Tyson, who plays for the Cavs, his brother, his name is Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State. He's a receiver and he's projected to be a first rounder. He looks really good on tape, but he has had a lot of different injuries. So those are a couple of names to watch."

Pluto said Andrew Berry and the rest of the front office face another crucial draft.

“You cannot keep winning three games or five games and expecting people to come out and follow your team,” Pluto said. “The Browns have to show that they could at least put a watchable product on the field. We've said that for decades, but that hasn't changed.”