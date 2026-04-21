Akron, Tallmadge school leaders say Ohio public education faces funding crisis

Akron and Tallmadge public school leaders called for more equitable school funding and delved into the problems they say Ohio's school funding system has caused during a forum Tuesday night in Akron.

Leaders said during the forum at Firestone Community Learning Center that state funding has not kept up with the costs of doing business. That's led to layoffs and cutbacks across the region in recent months, they argued, from Cleveland to Lorain to Cuyahoga Falls.

Tallmadge schools superintendent Steve Wood said his district has also cut staff. He said, over the years, the state has shifted the burden of funding schools onto local property tax owners. Tallmadge was once funded half by the state and the other half by local taxes, but that's shifted to just 27% of the state's responsibility now, Wood explained.

"What's happened with schools in Ohio is they've become exposed to that, have become exposed that anti-taxi, anti-government sentiment. When else do we get to say no to a tax? We don't get to see it at the grocery store, at the gas line. We don't get to whether or not a road is built. For whatever reason, in the state of Ohio, we've decided that education and kids is where we're gonna make this squeeze happen."

Meanwhile, public school funding has been siphoned away by charter schools and private school vouchers over the years, said Akron Education Association President Pat Shipe, despite having far more government mandates.

"Ohio's public schools must educate every child who walks through the door, comply with strict accountability, transparency, and financial oversight laws," Shipe said. "Yet for-profit schools receiving public funds through vouchers do not have to meet the same standards, do not have the same transparency requirements and can pick and choose who they serve. That's not a level playing field. It is a multi-tiered system funded by your tax dollars and resulting in the cutting of vital resources to public schools."

The lion's share of public school funding is still going to Ohio public schools in the current fiscal year, according to Ohio Department of Education and Workforce data, about $13.75 billion. Charter schools are receiving about $1.57 billion this year, and the state has budgeted almost $2.5 billion over the current and following fiscal year for private-school vouchers.

Public schools must also provide special education services and busing to private school and charter school students in their footprint, said Akron schools superintendent Mary Outley. She said Akron spends about $19.4 million on bus and van transport annually but only receives about $11.4 million from the state to pay for transportation.

At the same time, schools have lost enrollment over the years in Ohio and across the country, partly due to declining birth rates. Ohio Republican leaders have argued they are still providing more money to public schools than they ever have. They've also lay the blame on schools for record-high property taxes as they have sought property tax relief.

Forum participants asked attendees and others to contact their state and federal representatives to request a more equitable school funding system.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik also said cities should have their districts' back, noting municipalities need strong public schools to be vibrant. He added the city has long recognized that, with a quarter percent of its income tax going to help fund construction of schools more than two decades ago.

Outley said if residents don't find legislators are acting in their interest, there is a solution.

"If they do not stand for public education, they do not deserve to get our vote," Outley said.