© 2026 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senior advisor to Ohio State president resigns one month after Ted Carter's departure

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Mark Ferenchik
Published April 15, 2026 at 11:08 AM EDT
Former Ohio State senior vice president of administration and planning Chris Kabourek is stepping down from his position.
Ohio State University
Former Ohio State senior vice president of administration and planning Chris Kabourek is stepping down from his position.

One of former Ohio State President Ted Carter's cabinet members has resigned from the university.

Chris Kabourek was senior vice president in the Office of Administration and Planning and senior advisor to the president.

He started at Ohio State in November 2024, following Carter to Ohio State from the University of Nebraska where Kabourek served as interim president after Carter's departure there.

Ohio State President Ravi Bellamkonda's office announced the resignation Tuesday, saying in an emailed statement "we wish him the best moving forward."

No reason for the resignation was given. Kabourek's base salary at Ohio State was $550,000.

Carter resigned as OSU's president on March 9 after disclosing an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources for a personal business.

Carter has been connected to podcaster Krisanthe Vlachos who contracted with WOSU for $93,716 to record 50 episodes of her show. The one-year contract was set to run from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email that the internal investigation regarding Carter is ongoing. He also said Ohio State police are not involved at this time.
Tags
Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
Mark Ferenchik
Mark Ferenchik is news director at WOSU 89.7 NPR News.
See stories by Mark Ferenchik