What is the cicada COVID variant?

A formerly rare strain of COVID is showing up in Ohio and 24 other states. Experts say so far it hasn't caused illness any more severe than other strains, but might be somewhat more resistant to vaccines.

Researchers first identified the BA.3.2 in November 2024 in South Africa. It's been mostly dormant since that time — until recently. By February this year, the variant had been tracked in 23 countries and accounted for 30% of COVID cases detected in Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands. Scientists have nicknamed the variant "cicada" due to its former low profile and current resurgence.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is keeping tabs on cicada March 19. So far, it's remained rare in the United States. The first case here was detected in January, and other examples have popped up in half of U.S. states via wastewater analysis.

Experts have some concerns the variant might spread quickly because it has a high number of mutations. There are between 70 and 75 differences between cicada and the most common strains of COVID currently prevalent in the U.S.

Should you be concerned about cicada COVID?

University of Cincinnati Department of Internal Medicine Vice Chair for Clinical Research Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum says it's not surprising we're seeing new strains of the disease as the virus adapts to human immunity and as strains compete with each other.

Increasing cases of cicada elsewhere could signal the strain has better ability to bypass immunity and might suggest we'll be seeing more of it soon.

"We are seeing fewer COVID cases than we are seeing a couple months ago," he said. "We expect that in the next few months we'll probably see a new wave. Oftentimes, that new wave is associated with a strain like cicada."

Fichtenbaum says the genetic differences might make current vaccines somewhat less effective against cicada, but they should still make a difference.

"Because it's still within the omicron family, there is some partial effectiveness for the vaccine," he said. "If you have your own immunity from previously having COVID and you've been vaccinated with one of the latest vaccines, you have the most protection."

Fichtenbaum and other experts say cicada doesn't seem any more virulent than past strains of the virus.

"It seems to behave very similarly to what we've been seeing," he said. "People get cold symptoms — sore throat, maybe a little fever, some achiness, you could have a cough or shortness of breath. So if you're otherwise healthy, it's probably a mild to moderate flu-like illness."

But like other variants, cicada could cause more serious illness in vulnerable groups, Fichtenbaum said, including those who are very old or very young or who have immune issues. He stresses COVID can still be a serious, even fatal illness that is responsible for roughly 20,000 deaths a year nationally.

The best precautions, he said, are the ones experts have encouraged for other variants — get vaccinated, stay home if you feel sick and wear a mask in crowded public spaces if you have reason to worry about more serious illness.

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