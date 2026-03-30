International Motors, once a top employer in Springfield, to sell truck plant

International Motors, formerly known as Navistar, has agreed to sell its Springfield plant to Roshel, a defense and commercial vehicle manufacturer.

It marks the end of International's storied presence in Springfield where it once employed upwards of 6,000 people.

The purchase agreement was signed on Monday, March 30, 2026, kicking off the acquisition of the plant located on 500 acres off of Urbana Road.

The 2 million square-foot facility once assembled International trucks. But in recent years, it has been almost exclusively used for contract manufacturing. That contract will expire on Sept. 30.

“With the end of our contract manufacturing agreement, we have been working diligently to find a suitable path for the Springfield Assembly Plant,” said Samara Strycker, executive vice president and chief financial officer at International in a written statement. “We have been focused on finding a buyer that values the capabilities of this historic facility and the community."

Roshel said it plans to use the plant to expand production of commercial, special and armored vehicles and restore the site to full capacity over time. The group hopes to do this with the expansion of production through its major OEM partner.

“Adding this Springfield facility, with its rich history, to our U.S. footprint strengthens our ability to support U.S. defense and commercial automotive programs locally,” said Roman Shimonov, CEO of Roshel in a written statement. "It will allow us, along with our partners, to combine the expertise of the Springfield workforce with our advanced manufacturing capabilities to address a broad range of evolving customer requirements.”

International can trace its roots back to the 19th century with the invention of the Champion Reaper farm equipment. It had more than 6,000 employees as recently as the 1990s. International shrank to 300 employees in 2010. More than 1,800 workers were employed at the company's Clark County plant as recently as 2024.

Closure on the sale agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, International Motors said.

"We believe this path forward positions the plant for long-term success, while utilizing the manufacturing expertise developed in Springfield over many decades," Strycker said.