What was that boom? National Weather Service says meteor likely traversed Northeast Ohio

Northeast Ohioans started their St. Patrick's Day with a literal boom.

It was heard around 9 a.m. Tuesday, with many witnesses reporting the sound of a sonic boom and shaking ground from both the east and west sides of Cleveland and its surrounding suburbs.

Early speculation included earthquakes and explosions, but the National Weather Service in Cleveland said imagery suggests that a meteor may have been the cause.

The latest GLM imagery (1301Z) does suggest that the boom was a result of a meteor. pic.twitter.com/CH7oJ4Q1OY — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) March 17, 2026

Video posted by the National Weather Service Pittsburgh showed the aerial fireball streaking across the sky.

One of our employees, Jared Rackley, caught this morning's meteor on camera from the Pittsburgh area. pic.twitter.com/2LdqOpChti — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 17, 2026

With much speculation and confusion circulating on social media, many users posted about their experiences. Dr. Jim Lloyd, superintendent of Olmsted Falls City Schools, posted a video he said was captured by the district's bus garage camera.

Video from our bus garage camera. A meteor in the sky. This is authentic. pic.twitter.com/8XhvovGh1z — Dr. Jim Lloyd (@DrJimLloyd) March 17, 2026

This story will be updated.