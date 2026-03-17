Passport services still available at local libraries despite being pulled from Midpointe

MidPointe Library System in Butler County is appealing the federal government's decision to revoke its ability to help people apply for passports. Several other local library systems say they've been contacted about their services as well, but were approved to carry on.

What happened at MidPointe

MidPointe Library System in Butler County was surprised by a letter in early March from the U.S. State Department. The letter stated the department had reviewed facilities that are allowed to accept passport applications and determined the library system does not meet the criteria.

"As a result, the MidPointe Library-Trenton is no longer authorized to operate as a passport acceptance facility and must cease accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State, effective March 13, 2026," the letter reads.

The library was ordered to return all of its materials and remove all signage, informational handouts and other materials, both at the library and online.

The government states it determined MidPointe was identified as a non-governmental organization, and as such is not allowed to provide passport services.

The library system, which only offered passport services at the Trenton branch, has locations in Middletown, Liberty, Monroe, Trenton and West Chester. It's governed by a seven-member Board of Library Trustees, appointed by Middletown City Council, the taxing authority for the library.

In a statement to WVXU, MidPointe says it will appeal the government's decision.

"Since 2016 MidPointe has processed over 8,300 passports and received glowing reviews when audited by the Department of State. This change was not a result of MidPointe failing to adhere to the policies of being a Passport Acceptance Facility. We do feel as though this opinion is inaccurate and we will be appealing to our elected officials," the statement says, adding "MidPointe remains committed to providing as many essential and valuable services as possible to support our community."

Other Tri-State libraries

WVXU reached out to other local libraries to inquire if they, too, had been contacted by the Department of State.

The Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library and Boone County Public Library both tell WVXU they were contacted by the State Department and asked to complete an Attestation of Organizational Status. Both say they did so, and received confirmation of their status to continue providing passport services.

Boone County Scheben Branch Manager Craig Lefteroff notes, "The (State) Department is instructing nonprofit libraries, which are not affiliated with a city or county, to stop offering passport services. In Kentucky, most libraries are organized as library districts connected with county governments."

A spokesman for Kenton County Public Library said the system hadn't been contacted, adding that it is a governmental agency that shouldn't be affected by the State Department's change in passport rules.

The Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library offers passport services at four locations: the main library, and the Anderson, Harrison and Symmes Township branches.

"In November, we received a request for an Attestation of Organizational Status, and we completed that, and then in February, we heard back that our status was confirmed," Michelle Elliott, facility manager in charge of the library's passport services, tells WVXU.

Elliott explains staff undergo training to provide passport services, which includes helping people fill out forms, verifying evidence of citizenship and identity, approving applications, and sending them to the government to create the passports. Employees must be recertified annually.

"In 2025, we processed 2,076 passport applications," Elliott says, adding that the library has processed 557 applications already this year, as of March 13.

The library says there's demand for the service. Kathy Bach, the library's public services director, tells WVXU the system wanted to expand offering passport services at two more locations last year.

"We reached out to the State Department, but they said they were not accepting any new facilities at that time. It is a need that we see across the county. It's a very popular service because we are able to offer it at different times than some of the traditional post offices," she says. "(We offer) different hours that people can come into the branches. We try to make it more convenient for them, and the library is also a trusted place to go."

Elliott adds, "We're one of the few places that offer evening and weekend hours for the processing of passports, which is really helpful for families."

She also notes the library has special rooms dedicated for processing passport applications so people can take care of it in a calm environment, rather than standing at a desk, as is often the case other places, like at a post office, clerk of court office, or other local government office.

"We create a welcoming space for folks to come in. It's convenient for families with children to come. You sit down, you have a private area where you can do it. We receive lots and lots of compliments about the experience of it. It can be a little challenging ... filling out this legal document form, and we have done a great job of making it as enjoyable as it can be."

Bach wonders if possibly one reason the library system's expansion request was denied is because of the government's plan to expand its own passport service centers. In 2024, the State Department announced plans to open six U.S. passport agency offices, including one in Cincinnati. That location — in the John Weld Peck Federal Building Downtown — is listed online as "pending," with an expected opening of summer 2027.

The Lane Libraries, Clermont County Public Library and Campbell County Public Library do not offer passport services, and therefore aren't affected. Morrisson-Reeves Library in Richmond, Indiana, is pursuing the service.

"We have been considering adding passport services for a while now as Morrisson-Reeves Library explores our community needs and how we can help meet them," Josh Imhoff, engagement manager, tells WVXU.

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