Groundbreaking on Brent Spence companion bridge expected this spring

Transportation agencies in Ohio and Kentucky say a formal groundbreaking on the long-awaited Brent Spence Companion Bridge "is expected later this spring."

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Monday announced approval by the Ohio Controlling Board for authority to finalize construction plans, meaning crews can "put shovels in the ground this spring" on the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.

"Pending weather and construction schedules, the new companion bridge is expected to be complete and open in 2031, with the approach work substantially complete by 2033," the two agencies say in a release.

The release also states the projected total cost of the project is estimated at nearly $4.4 billion dollars, with the cost of construction going forward accounting for $4.05 billion. The previous project estimate, last updated in 2025 before the bridge design was selected, was $3.6 billion.

"From 2020 through 2025, highway construction costs rose nationally by 61%," the agencies report.

ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning tells WVXU, "We've seen some big time inflationary increases across the country when it comes to construction, and so that has obviously driven that as well."

He says the states feel confident in the cost estimate.

"We did retain two independent cost estimating firms with some national expertise on mega projects like this. They came up with some figures, and we were within about 1.3% of the state estimate on this project, which for something this big, is really good. So we feel very confident that this will be the final cost there for the construction of this bridge and the approaches in Ohio and Kentucky."

ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn says in a release. "This project has been discussed for decades, and we are now at the point where plans are becoming reality. This project will make travel safer, strengthen the economy, and build a transportation system that reflects the importance of this region to Ohio, Kentucky, and the nation."

Adds KYTC Secretary Jim Gray, "This is a historic year for the entire Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio region, and we are excited for all the good work our teams have been doing behind the scenes to lead to visible action aimed at improving the lives of the communities we serve."

The design for the span — which is a companion bridge, not a replacement of the existing Brent Spence — was unveiled in June 2025. It will be a cable-stayed independent deck bridge with two levels. Both decks will be supported by a cabling system similar to the Abraham Lincoln Bridge in Louisville and Veterans Glass City Skyway in Toledo. Unlike other double-decker bridges, no steel work will connect the two decks.

A big difference from the existing Brent Spence is that northbound traffic will travel on the top deck rather than the bottom deck. That means drivers heading into Ohio from Kentucky will maintain their view of the Cincinnati skyline. The view of the city from atop the I-71/75 hill heading into the city — referred to as the "cut in the hill" — is beloved by many in the Tri-State.

This latest update predicts the project will generate around 6 million hours of work, employing more than 700 skilled tradespeople, with a workforce of possibly up to 1,000 people at peak construction. Wages are expected to start at approximately $30 per hour, the agencies report.

Construction plan overviews

The following overviews are provided by ODOT and KYTC.

Ohio construction plan overview

In Ohio, two entrances and two exits will remain open into and out of Cincinnati in both directions. Ramps and bridges connecting to the Brent Spence Bridge will be reconstructed, with temporary connections installed to maintain access and create construction work zones. Other work includes:



Early in the summer, ramps from eastbound U.S. 50, southbound I-75, and northbound I-71 to Second Street will be closed and relocated to a temporary ramp to Third Street.

Later in the summer, the ramp from eastbound U.S. 50 to southbound I-75 will be closed and reopened on a temporary alignment.

Extensive work will take place on ramps and bridges along I-75 from Second Street north to Ninth Street, including connections to Gest Street and Central Avenue.

Preparation work has begun on the demolition and subsequent reconstruction of a 200-foot portion of Longworth Hall to accommodate the new companion bridge, plus comprehensive upgrades to the remaining original portion of Longworth Hall.

Kentucky construction plan overview

In Kentucky, there will be one entrance ramp both northbound and southbound into and out of the city of Covington as construction work begins. Initial work beginning this spring and summer includes:



Impacts to various Covington ramps to develop the approach to the new companion bridge.

Sewer line and water line reconstruction work on Third Street in Covington this spring.

Collaborating with City of Covington and Sanitation District No. 1 of Northern Kentucky, the project will separate stormwater from the combined sewer system.

Tree clearing operations this spring in the project area, including the Riverfront Commons Trail.

Full closure of the Riverfront Commons Trail this summer.

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