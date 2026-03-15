Who are the three Ohio Airmen who died in KC-135 crash in Iraq?

The U.S. Air Force has identified the three Ohio Airmen who died when their KC-135 air refueler crashed in western Iraq on March 12, 2026.

They are Capt. Seth Koval, 38, of Stoutsville; Capt. Curtis Angst, 30, and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons, 28, both of Columbus.

All three served with the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus.

Maj. Gen. David B. Johnson, assistant adjutant general for Air, said they served with dedication, professionalism and pride. Their loss is deeply felt, he said.

"Today, our Ohio National Guard family is grieving," Johnson said in a video statement. "We lost three exceptional airmen in a tragic KC-135 crash in Iraq, and our hearts are extremely heavy."

Koval, 38, served as an aircraft commander and had 19 years of military service. Angst was a KC-135 pilot and had served for 10 years. Simmons was a refueling boom operator and had served for eight years.

The three Airmen were among six crew members aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker that went down in western Iraq while flying a mission during Operation Epic Fury, according to the Ohio National Guard.

The other crew members were from the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. They were Maj. John A. Klinner, Capt. Ariana G. Savino and Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Pentagon has said it wasn't due to hostile or friendly fire.

Chief Master Sgt. Edward N. Taylor III, Ohio Air National Guard state command chief, said the Guard stands with the families and colleagues of the men who died.

"These Airmen were more than just the uniforms they wore," Taylor said. "They were our teammates, our friends and our mentors who helped make the organization stronger every day. Behind each of them is a family who supported their service."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags on public buildings lowered to half-staff until after the airmen's funerals.

DeWine said in a statement that their sacrifice won't be forgotten.

"Their work was critical in long-distance missions in defense of our nation," he said. "Every mission they undertook involved risks that they were willing to take and the courage to put the lives of others above their own. They served with honor."