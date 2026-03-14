Ohioans among 6 U.S. troops killed after refueling tanker crash in Iraq, DeWine says

Three of the six U.S. service members killed during a refueling mission in Iraq as part of Operation Epic Fury were with the Ohio Air National Guard's 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday.

"Fran and I are deeply saddened by this news and offer our sincere condolences to their families," DeWine wrote in a social media post.

I have been advised by Ohio's Adjutant General that three of the six servicemembers killed during the air refueling mission in Iraq were Ohioans deployed with the Ohio Air National Guard's 121st Air Refueling Wing. Fran and I are deeply saddened by this news and offer our sincere… — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 13, 2026

The U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft was lost while flying over friendly air space in Iraq Thursday.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation, according to a release from U.S. Central Command, which added the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.

WVXU news partner WCPO spoke with DeWine, who said family members of the deceased have been notified. He added all six service members were men, and the military will decide when to release their identities.

One of the men killed was Tyler Simmons of Columbus, WCPO has confirmed.

"We're devastated. Just totally utterly devastated," Tyler's father Milo Simmons told the station. "He was a great son. He was a great American. He loved planes. He died doing what he loved doing."

At least 13 U.S. service members have been killed since the war in Iran began, NPR reports.

This is not the Tri-State's first loss in the war. Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, a 26-year-old from Hardin County, Kentucky, died after being injured during an Iranian attack on a military base in Saudi Arabia March 1.

This article will be updated with more information once available.

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