Ohio State University hires Ravi Bellamkonda as next president without wider candidate search

The Ohio State University Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Ravi Bellamkonda to be the next president of Ohio State University, less than one week after former President Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. resigned.

Bellamkonda, formerly the university's provost and executive vice president, will take the reins immediately at Ohio's largest public university. Carter resigned on Saturday after disclosing what the university called an "inappropriate" relationship with a podcaster, giving the woman access to public resources to further her own business interests.

University leaders bypassed a prolonged search for a new president nor did they appoint an interim president — which has been done in the past, including when former President Kristina Johnson resigned.

Bellamkonda is a bioengineer and neuroscientist. He came to Ohio State from Emory University in Atlanta, where he served as provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Before his time at Emory, he was the dean at Duke University’s Pratt School of Engineering and was a professor and chair of the department of biomedical engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University.

He received a National Institutes of Health Director’s Transformative Research Award in 2021 for his work designing a “tractor beam” to treat pediatric brain tumors.

This is a developing story and will be updated.