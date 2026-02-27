Ohio State students push for removal of Les Wexner's name from campus buildings

About 200 protesters gathered at Ohio State University's Oval Friday afternoon to demand that the university remove Les Wexner’s name from all buildings on campus due to his ties to convicted sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein.

Students, alumni and community members chanted against both the university and Wexner as they crossed the oval, stopping in front of the Wexner Center for the Arts. The center’s name is governed by an agreement that created the “Wexner Fund.” The center is named after Les Wexner’s father.

No other buildings on Ohio State's campus with the Wexner name have a similar agreement.

Also in attendance were several survivors of Dr. Richard Strauss, a former Ohio State team doctor who sexually assaulted athletes. Strauss survivors have continuously called for the removal of Wexner’s name from the Les Wexner Football Complex located in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Organizers of the protest invited participants to speak about why they felt Wexner’s name should be removed.

First-year chemical engineering student Evelyn Boreman was one of the speakers. She said she joined the protest with no plans to speak in front of the crowd, but felt it was necessary.

“There were things I needed to say. I want to love this place and I can't right now,” Boreman said. “I wanted to, I mean, I did, until all this came out.”

In her speech to the crowd, Boreman said she worked hard to get into Ohio State, but now feels ashamed of the university.

“Just do better,” Boreman said.

University officials are currently reviewing more than 200 requests to rename buildings, including the Wexner Medical Center.