2 years and $72M later, Miami University's readies to reopen Bachelor Hall

A major renovation of a Miami University building is almost finished.

University officials said Bachelor Hall will once again host classes after undergoing a $72 million overhaul, which included mechanical, electrical, plumbing, safety, and technology upgrades.

The two-year project consolidated space and modernized classrooms. It will house the university’s core humanities fields in one building, such as English, history, and philosophy.

Media, Journalism, and Film will also be in Bachelor Hall. The university stated students will benefit from a modern TV studio complete with green screen, multiple audio studios for podcasts, and live recording of music. Department Chair Rosemary Pennington said students will be able to do “virtually anything they want related to production.”

Bachelor Hall will also be home to the Altman Institute for the Humanities, the American Culture and English Program, and the Ohio Writing Project.

Scott Kissell / Miami University A rendering of Miami University's Bachelor Hall showing a classroom overlooking a common area. The building will have 20 classrooms and 141 offices.

In a news release, Miami University President Gregory Crawford stated “This newly renovated space is where deep scholarship meets powerful storytelling, where history, philosophy, and composition intersect with media, journalism, and film, and where scholars connect across disciplines. It advances our mission to equip students with the knowledge, creativity, character, and ethical grounding, as well as the durable soft skills, critical thinking, moral reasoning, and writing abilities needed to lead in an ever-changing and complex global society.”

Bachelor Hall was originally built in 1978, and named after English professor and author Joseph Bachelor.