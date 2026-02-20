Les Wexner denies knowledge of Epstein foundation donation that named football complex

Ohio billionaire Les Wexner denied any knowledge about a donation made to Ohio State by Jeffrey Epstein and Abigail Wexner that led to the naming of the Les Wexner Football Complex at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center during a Wednesday deposition.

Ohio State is considering requests to rename the facility and others named after Wexner. Some of the requests were brought by survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of OSU team doctor Richard Strauss. Records released in 2019 showed $2.5 million was donated anonymously through a check by Jeffrey Epstein's C.O.U.Q. Foundation.

In an exchange with interviewers at the deposition, Wexner was asked about the check and whether he facilitated any donations from Epstein to Ohio State. He was also asked if he personally asked Epstein to donate to Ohio State. Both times, Wexner responded "never."

Wexner's wife, Abigail Wexner, also donated another $2.5 million that year towards naming the facility at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center. The Columbus Dispatch wrote in 2007 that a total of $5 million was given to the university to name the complex as a "surprise" to Wexner.

Ohio State has repeatedly said the money originated from the Wexner Children's Trust and Wexner's Charitable Fund. The check was from Epstein's foundation.

In the deposition, U.S. House Democratic lawmakers alleged Epstein stole more than $1 billion from Wexner, his fortune, company stocks and from Wexner's trusts. Wexner said he didn't know this and is appalled.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson didn't say if what Wexner said may impact the university's review of renaming requests.

"As always, each submission through the University Naming Review Procedure will receive full consideration," Johnson said.

Wexner's lawyers have not said more than $1 billion was stolen from Wexner, and have only put the figure at several hundred million dollars. When asked, Wexner said he thinks he will never know how much money Epstein stole.

A spokesperson for Wexner didn't respond to a request for comment about why Abigail Wexner sent half of the money through Epstein's organization and the other half in a more direct manner.