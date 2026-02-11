U.S. Olympic bobsled and skeleton teams worked at a Honda lab in Ohio on speed

Before the Winter Olympics, USA bobsledders were at a lab in Ohio trying to shave down fractions of a second off their time.

"In our sport, winning a gold medal, a silver or a bronze is decided in 100ths of a second," said Chris Fogt, head coach of the USA bobsled team.

Fogt was speaking in a video released today by Honda. Honda Automotive Laboratories of Ohio spent the last six months helping the USA Bobsled-Skeleton athletes on their performance and speed for this year's Olympics.

Honda — one of Ohio's largest employers with more than 15,000 employees statewide — used its wind tunnel for aerodynamic testing.

"When you work with a team like Honda and see the number of engineers that are here to support our team and the facilities we are working in, it really gets us excited about what we can possibly do for our athletes," said Aron McGuire, CEO of USA Bobsled-Skeleton, the governing body for the sport.

Honda released a video, showing how these test runs influenced fall training sessions at the Utah Olympic Park Track.

Honda stated the teams were able to shape competitive strategies before departing for the international competition, making leaders hopeful "for the future use of advanced engineering testing and analysis to achieve faster times and secure podium finishes."

"For a company like Honda to invest and believe in your dreams, that's when incredible things happen, and we start seeing those dreams come to life," said Kaysha Love, Team USA Olympian competing on bobsledding.