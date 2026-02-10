Epstein files name Les Wexner as 'co-conspirator' in 2019 sex trafficking investigation

Newly released documents written days after Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019 name Ohio billionaire Leslie Wexner as one of Epstein's co-conspirators, but the documents state there was "limited evidence" against the billionaire.

Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, after he was arrested and accused of sex trafficking. Five days later, the FBI published a document naming eight people as co-conspirators, including Wexner.

The list also included Epstein's partner Ghislaine Maxwell and modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel as co-conspirators. Wexner was one of five people whose names and faces weren't redacted in the document as of Tuesday morning.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) wrote on the social media platform X on Monday about a similar document where a "well known retired CEO" was redacted. He posted on X on Tuesday after Wexner's name was unredacted by the FBI.

Those screeching “name names on the floor of the House now” have lost the plot. We passed a bill and it’s the DOJ’s job to show the files. Yesterday, Ro & I pressured DOJ to unredact several people who the FBI labeled as coconspirators in 2019. Here’s before-and-after yesterday. pic.twitter.com/b1EIo63zES — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 10, 2026

On August 15, 2019, FBI officials in the agency's New York office with the Crimes Against Children/Human Trafficking department also emailed a list of the alleged co-conspirators. Wexner was named as a "secondary co-conspirator." The email says there was "limited evidence" of Wexner's involvement, but that Wexner was served a subpoena.

The email also said there was limited evidence against Brunel. NPR reported that Brunel was arrested a year later in 2020 by French authorities and held on charges of rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. Brunel died by suicide in a jail cell before he could face trial.

The FBI declined to comment Tuesday.

A Wexner spokesperson said Wexner fully cooperated by providing background information on Epstein and was never contacted again. The spokesperson deferred to an earlier statement sent to WOSU when Wexner was named in an email about potential co-conspirators in the investigation in December 2025.

Wexner and Epstein's friendship dates back to the late 1980s when Epstein was introduced to Wexner's financial advisor. The New York Times reported this month that despite warnings, Wexner then hired Epstein to be his new financial advisor.

Epstein allegedly siphoned wealth from the billionaire for decades. Wexner founded The Limited and built a retail empire that included the acquisitions of Abercrombie and Fitch, Bath and Body Works and Victoria's Secret.

Wexner's mark on the Columbus area is undeniable. Besides having his name on Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center, Wexner's New Albany Company is credited with driving development in the wealthy suburb.

Wexner claims to have cut ties with Epstein after he was charged in Florida with solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18.

Records show Epstein continued as Wexner's money manager as late as mid-2007 when Epstein's foundation gave $2.5 million from Wexner's charitable foundations to The Ohio State University for the Les Wexner Football Complex located in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Wexner once chaired The Ohio State University Board of Trustees, the Columbus Partnership and had membership in prominent organizations.