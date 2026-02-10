DHS claims no specific plans for Springfield ICE surge if TPS for Haitian had expired Feb. 3

In the weeks and months leading up to Feb. 3, many in the Springfield area had been preparing for a surge in ICE enforcement. That's when protections for many Haitian immigrants in the region would have expired, leaving thousands with suddenly no legal status.

A judge ended up pausing the termination on the eve of its expiration while a lawsuit plays out. The Trump administration quickly appealed the decision.

Now in a new court filing, an official with the Department of Homeland Security claims there was no specific plan for a surge in ICE enforcement in places like Springfield with large Haitian populations if Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants had ended Feb. 3.

However, the DHS Assistant Director for Field Operations Liana Castano stated in a court document filed Tuesday morning that "ICE is engaged in daily enforcement activities across the country in various locations" including Springfield.

Additionally, she stated "if the termination had not been stayed, DHS would have acted to enforce the immigration laws in light of the termination, just as it has acted to enforce the immigration laws against past TPS holders based on other terminations."

The Trump administration filed the written statement to answer a question from U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, who ordered DHS to declare whether or not the department had been making plans to mobilize ICE for areas like Springfield with large Haitian communities.