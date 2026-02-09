Springfield schools, downtown close after bomb threats

Downtown Springfield and Springfield City School District buildings are closed after a series of emailed bomb threats.

Springfield City Schools dismissed students Monday morning and people are being asked to avoid downtown due to "a report of a potential safety concern within the district."

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said the emailed threats are being taken seriously and addressed with the highest level of caution.

“Today, our community has faced a familiar situation that understandably caused concern. I want to be clear, there is no immediate or credible threat to the public at this time ... Springfield is a strong and resilient community and public safety remains our top priority, and we will continue to share information as appropriate. By staying calm, informed and united we will navigate this situation together.”

In September 2024, Springfield and the school district endured several days of threats and shutdowns. That followed false comments during the election from now President Trump and Vice President JD Vance about the Haitian community.

On Monday morning, Feb. 9, 2026, the school district sent a notice asking parents to pick up their kids by 10:30 a.m.

The notice sent by the district said "there is no indication of immediate danger at the school," and "law enforcement and district officials are working closely together."

The city of Springfield also sent a news release asking people to avoid downtown.

Specifically, near the police division headquarters and courts should be avoided “due to safety concerns that are impacting traffic flow.”

Streets affected include Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street and Limestone Street.

The Dayton Bomb Squad is on scene in downtown Springfield.

This story will be updated.