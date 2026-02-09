Ohio State OB-GYN received payments from Jeffrey Epstein's firm, documents show

The latest batch of Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice showed an Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center OB-GYN receiving payments from the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's firm in the early 2000s.

Multiple documents, including FedEx receipts, mention Dr. Mark Landon, the chair of OSU's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. In an email between Epstein and an attorney he worked with, Darren Indyke, Epstein wrote that they were paying Landon $75,000 a year. The email didn't mention what they were paying Landon for.

Indyke wrote to Epstein in 2006 and said "Are we still paying Mark Landon?... Eric was dealing with this, so I am not sure what was decided when the previous payment was made. Landon's agreement requires quarterly payments of $30k to be made to Landon on the 15th of January, April, July and October. The previous payment made to Landon was for $25,000 and not $30,000. The contract is terminable at will on 15 days' prior notice. Is NYSG to make payment to Landon by January 15th and if so for $25K or $30K? Please advise."

"75 per year," Epstein responded.

The FedEx receipts date back to 2001, but don't indicate what was being sent in the packages.

In a statement sent to WOSU, Landon denies providing any care to Epstein or his victims.

"I was a paid consultant for the New York Strategy Group regarding potential biotech investments from 2001 to 2005. I had no knowledge of any criminal activities; I find them reprehensible and I feel terrible for Epstein’s victims," Landon said.

The New York Strategy Group was Epstein's money management firm. Epstein died by suicide in a jail cell while awaiting trial for allegedly sex trafficking underage girls.

For years, Epstein worked for Central Ohio billionaire Les Wexner, who the medical center is named for. Epstein allegedly stole hundreds of millions of dollars from the billionaire.

At the time, he was paying Landon, Epstein owned land in New Albany which was sold to him by Wexner.

Wexner is set to testify before Congress this month about his close relationship with Epstein.