Spencer and Monique Tepe were shot a total of 16 times, autopsy results show

Autopsy reports from the Franklin County Coroner's Office released Tuesday show Spencer and Monique Tepe died after they were shot multiple times inside their Weinland Park home on Dec. 30.

The reports show that Monique Tepe, 39, was shot nine times, including three times in the chest and one shot to the right cheek.

Spencer Tepe, 37, was shot seven times, including three wounds to his trunk and once shot each to his head and neck.

The reports said the time of the deaths was 10:11 a.m.

Michael McKee, 39, Monique Tepe's ex-husband, has been charged with four counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated burglary.

McKee, 39, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Franklin County Municipal Court on Jan. 23. He is being held at the Franklin County Jail.

The Tepes were found dead inside their North 4th Street home. Their two young children were found unharmed inside the home.

Columbus police say ballistics and vehicle evidence link McKee to the murders.