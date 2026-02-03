Rep. Emilia Sykes introduces new railway safety bill 3 years after East Palestine derailment

Rep. Emilia Sykes introduced a bill Tuesday to address rail safety on the third anniversary of the East Palestine train derailment.

Sykes and a bipartisan congressional coalition from Ohio previously introduced railway reform legislation to address concerns stemming from the derailment, but no bills addressing the derailment have been passed.

"Not only did [Transportation] Secretary [Sean] Duffy promise people of East Palestine, the president - President [Donald] Trump, Vice President [JD] Vance, as well as both our senators," she said, "and yet to date they've done little to nothing to make sure that there's any rail safety legislation."

The Railroad Safety and Accountability Act would codify the Railroad Safety Advisory Committee, a group established by the Federal Railroad Administration tasked with developing new regulatory standards through a collaborative process with all segments of the rail community, according to the FRA.

In August 2025, the Department of Transportation, which oversees the FRA, disbanded 25 federal safety advisory committees, including the Railroad Safety Advisory Committee. The FRA announced in January it would reestablish the committee.

“Nonetheless, we want to make sure that this is codified into law so that this entity remains through administrations," Sykes said, "and we’re not in a situation where there isn’t anyone to turn to for advice and guidance and accountability.”

Labor unions have raised concerns with the new iteration of the committee having only half the number of committee members.

"It’s difficult to see how this skinny version of the safety committee will allow FRA to maintain a balanced perspective between the powerful rail industry and those who advocate for the safety of workers and communities," American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations Transportation Trades Department said in a statement in January. “Often, the Railroad Safety Advisory Committee was the only transparent forum for employers, workers and regulators to come together and address urgent safety concerns. We remind DOT and FRA of the unique insights that frontline rail workers bring to safety challenges facing their industry, and urge them to ensure a balanced makeup of labor and industry representatives on the new committee.”

The bill does not have bipartisan support, yet, Sykes said.

"It’s a good sign that the administration reconstituted a version of it," she said, "because it means that there is some support.”

Sykes previously introduced the bipartisan Reducing Accidents in Locomotives Act with Rep. Michael Rulli, which aims to hold railroad corporations accountable and ensure safety of residents and businesses located nearby railroad tracks. It has yet to pass out of committee.