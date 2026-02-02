© 2026 88.5 FM WYSU
Judge ruling blocks Trump administration, keeping protections for Haitian immigrants from expiring

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published February 2, 2026 at 8:35 PM EST
Pastors from across our state along with more than a thousand supporters filled St John Missionary Baptist Church for “Here We Stand," a faith-led rally.
Kathryn Mobley
/
Staff
Pastors from across Ohio along with more than a thousand supporters filled St John Missionary Baptist Church for “Here We Stand," a faith-led rally. Later that day, a judge issued a last minute reprieve for Haitian immigrants with temporary protected status.

A federal judge issued a last minute reprieve for Haitians with Temporary Protected Status.

This ruling preserves protections — for now — for thousands of Haitians living in the Springfield area.

The ruling comes as TPS set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 3.

In recent weeks, city leaders and residents have been bracing for a possible surge in ICE agents after protections expire.

More than 330,000 Haitians are living in the United States with TPS.

The George H.W. Bush administration enacted the TPS program in 1990.

Haitians were initially granted Temporary Protected Status after an earthquake in 2010 devastated the country and killed 222,570 people.

The Biden administration extended Temporary Protected Status to Haitians in 2021 after the assassination of the president of Haiti.

This is a developing story that will be updated.
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. She focuses on editing and digital content.
