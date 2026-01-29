U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty calls for impeachment of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem at ICE roundtable

U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty said she wants Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem impeached before a behind-closed-doors roundtable about Immigration and Customs Enforcement in downtown Columbus Thursday.

Beatty brought together Columbus police, elected officials, faith leaders and some immigrant leaders to speak about how the community should respond to ICE enforcement, following the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. The congresswoman took questions from reporters briefly before starting the event.

ICE arrested hundreds of people in Columbus, most of whom didn't have criminal records, during Operation Buckeye last year. Gov. Mike DeWine said he expects increased ICE enforcement in Ohio targeting Haitian refugees and immigrants once temporary protected status ends next week. Columbus, like Springfield, has a sizable Haitian refugee and immigrant population.

Beatty said she has signed onto legislation, filing articles of impeachment against Noem. The embattled former South Dakota governor is facing heavy criticism over ICE's enforcement tactics nationally.

Beatty criticized ICE for killing the two Minneapolis residents, calling it "murder."

"If you're gonna wear a jacket that says police officer, then you ought to be like our great police officers in this community. You ought to have to have de-escalation training. You oughta have to have a body camera. You have to be held accountable," Beatty said.

Beatty said she supports legislation that would force ICE agents to take de-escalation training, wear body cameras and is open to more ideas.

Only last year, Beatty was part of a group of House Democrats who voted in favor of legislation that expressed gratitude to law enforcement, but only named ICE specifically.

Last week, Beatty joined many House Democrats in voting against funding for ICE and DHS. The budget bill passed and faces an uncertain future in the U.S. Senate.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther also spoke to reporters before the roundtable. He reiterated that Columbus Police don't work with ICE on immigration enforcement.

Ginther said the city is working with immigrants, in case ICE begins targeting Haitians in Columbus next week.

"We're gonna communicate with members of the Haitian community and other new American communities around their rights and doing everything we can to educate folks to make a plan to keep them safe," Ginther said.

Ginther echoed what Beatty said about ICE's enforcement and practices. He said the agency isn't communicating with the city about possible enforcement action.