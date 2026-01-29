Springfield City Schools prepare for an ICE surge

The Springfield City School District is preparing for what leaders described as a 30-day surge of immigration enforcement actions, letting family and staff know how the district will respond.

By Feb. 4, Temporary Protected Status for Haitians will have expired barring any court interventions — affecting thousands of Haitians in Springfield who are legally in the U.S. under TPS.

Superintendent Bob Hill said in a written statement on Wednesday that the district is planning deliberately, with the goal of being ready to respond and communicate

“Our students are at the center of every decision the Springfield City School District makes," Hill said. "That responsibility means thinking ahead and preparing for a variety of possible situations, even when circumstances are still evolving.”

Springfield schools — which serve an estimated 7,700 students — will operate as normal, keeping to schedules and routines, Hill said.

WYSO obtained an e-mail from Hill to staff through a public records request. He detailed meeting last week with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other leaders.

Hill says in the email that a 30-day immigration enforcement initiative is expected. But, at that time, the governor had limited verifiable information on federal agents’ movements.

Hill’s statement directs school staff to focus on students, be calm and supportive. He also reminded staff, they are prohibited from engaging in political activity on the job.

Last December during a public town hall, Hill shared his plan if agents come to a school in the district.

"As long as they present the school district with the appropriate paperwork, we will follow the law," he said. "However, we have procedures in place to ensure that that does not occur in the hallways, in the classrooms. It will be handled in a professional manner, in a discreet manner, to prevent any type of disruption to the educational process of all students."

According to Hill, federal officers have a list of individuals to be removed. They also have discretion to detain additional people.

District leaders are now coordinating with county officials to create an after-school plan if a student can not safely go to their parents or to their guardian.

Hill declined an interview request.

The district had to close amid threats when the city and its 12,000-15,000 Haitian residents were thrust into the national spotlight during the 2024 presidential election.