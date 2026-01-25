Ohioans: how much snow did you get? The National Weather Service wants to know

The National Weather Service wants to know how much snow is near your home.

To send in snow information,



Grab your ruler

Find somewhere that's flat, unobstructed and not affected by drifting

Measure and record to the closest 10th of an inch

You can send it in by tagging your local office of the National Weather Service on Facebook, Twitter, or submitting under "Submit your storm report" on weather.gov.

For the Dayton region, tag the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.