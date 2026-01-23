What to expect when you're expecting... a big Northeast Ohio snowstorm

The National Weather Service has upgraded its winter storm watch to a winter storm warning as much of the country prepares for a wintry weekend.

The storm is expected to affect around 170 million Americans according to Salix Iverson, a meteorologist with the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

“There’s low pressure that's moving northeastward across the southeastern United States into the mid-Atlantic coast. And that system is going to move across that region through Sunday, impacting again that large area bringing a significant long duration winter storm,” Iverson said.

Between 6 and 10 inches of snow could fall across the state from Saturday to Monday, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service.

A watch, warning or emergency?

The weather advisories issued by the NWS can vary from storm to storm. Here's what those notices mean, and what to anticipate in order to stay safe.

Winter weather advisory

Advisories are issued when residents should be aware of conditions. Forecasted conditions won't cause life-threatening danger, but they could cause an inconvenience, such as when travelling. This includes snow accumulation under 4 inches or any amount of freezing rain.



A winter storm watch is issued when the NWS has 50% confidence that 6 inches of snow or a quarter of an inch of ice will accumulate.

A watch is declared when conditions of snow, ice and wind have the potential to create a dangerous storm affecting an area, often within 18-48 hours.



A warning is declared when snow, ice and/or wind conditions pose an imminent or ongoing threat. Snow is projected to exceed 6 inches, or ice is projected to exceed a quarter inch — or both conditions are taking place.

The NWS urges drivers to stay off roads unless necessary during this weekend's storm, according to the briefing.

In advance of the storm, authorities in Northeast Ohio have declared snow emergencies, which are separate from NWS advisories.

Many sheriff’s offices issue snow warnings in three levels:

Level 1

Conditions are hazardous due to snow. Roads could be icy. Residents are urged to take caution while driving.



Snowy conditions with severe ice possible. Drivers are urged to stay off the road unless necessary. Residents should call their employer to see if they must travel to work.



Hazardous conditions; all road travel is banned for non-emergency personnel unless absolutely necessary, such as if the driver is experiencing an emergency. Those violating the restrictions may face arrest.

The winter storm this weekend is expected to cause widespread travel disruptions, Iverson said, with snow reducing visibility on the road.

A number of communities in Northeast Ohio have issued parking bans ahead of the winter storm to help plow crews clear the roads.

Getting cold, staying warm

Wind chills in Northeast Ohio could reach as low as –10 to –20 degrees over the next week, according to the NWS briefing. The conditions could cause pipes to freeze or car batteries to die, Iverson said.

The coldest temperatures, she said, will take place from Friday night into Saturday morning, but conditions during the storm could still pose risks to residents.

“If you're not properly dressed in a hat, gloves, a jacket, that could result in hypothermia or frostbite,” Iverson said.

While the storm is expected to move out of the region by Monday, Iverson said chilly temperatures will likely persist for the next week.

If people lose power and must use secondary power sources, Iverson said they should follow the correct operating procedures of the equipment to avoid the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Anyone using a car should keep an emergency kit in their vehicles, including a first aid kit, a hand-cranked radio, extra chargers and a flashlight, Iverson said.