Sherwin-Williams resumes retirement contributions, will compensate for pause

Sherwin-Williams is resuming retirement contributions for its employees, reversing course from an announcement the Cleveland-based paint company made last fall.

The company will continue its 6% retirement match on Feb. 1. In addition, the company promised to provide a discretionary makeup contribution to compensate for the October through January pause.

Last fall, CEO Heidi Petz announced the pause, citing a profit slump attributed to rising housing costs, inflation and global tariffs. There was no indication at that time of how long that pause would last.

The move marked at least the third time Sherwin-Williams had paused its retirement match, having done so during the 2009 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday's company-wide email comes a week before its quarterly earnings report is expected to be released. Market analysts expect Sherwin to deliver a higher revenue report than the previous year.

This month, hybrid employees returned to the office amid a phased move-in to the new, $750 million Downtown headquarters. About 3,000 employees are expected to work there by the end of this year.

Sherwin-Williams did not immediately reply to a request for comment.