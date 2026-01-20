© 2026 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suspect in murders of Spencer and Monique Tepe being held at Franklin County Jail

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By WOSU News Staff
Published January 20, 2026 at 5:27 PM EST
Michael David McKee walking into the courtroom on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Rockford, Ill.
WIFR News
/
Pool Photo via AP
Michael David McKee walking into the courtroom on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Rockford, Ill.

The suspect in the shooting deaths of Spencer and Monique Tepe is now in the Franklin County Jail.

Michael McKee, 39, was extradited from Illinois and booked into the jail on Tuesday. McKee is charged with four counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated burglary.

Nya Hairston, a spokeswoman for the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, said no court date has been set.

The Tepes were found shot inside their Weinland Park home on Dec. 30.

McKee is the ex-husband of Monique Tepe and a vascular surgeon. He was arrested on Jan. 10 in Rockford, Illinois.

Columbus police say ballistics and vehicle evidence linked McKee to the murders.
Tags
Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
WOSU News Staff
See stories by WOSU News Staff