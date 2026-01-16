McKee faces four aggravated murder charges in deaths of Spencer and Monique Tepe

A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Michael McKee on four counts of aggravated murder in the Dec. 30 shooting deaths of Spencer and Monique Tepe in their Weinland Park home.

McKee was arrested in Rockford, Ill., on Jan. 10 and is being held at an Illinois jail. McKee is the ex-husband of Monique Tepe.

McKee also was charged with aggravated burglary. Two of the aggravated murder charges are related to the burglary charge. The other two aggravated murder charges are for prior calculation and design.

All the counts include a 3-year firearm specification for using a gun to commit aggravated murder and a 6-year firearm specification for using a firearm suppressor.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said if convicted, McKee, 39, faces a minimum term of life in prison with parole eligibility after 32 years and a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Wednesday, Columbus police called the crime a targeted domestic violence-related attack. Officials said ballistics and vehicle evidence link McKee to the murders.

Another hearing on McKee's extradition to Ohio is scheduled for Jan. 23.