"Water is life." After Akron resident raises concerns, city agrees to replace sewer line

Akron officials say they are taking steps to help a family that’s been without a sewer connection for years, allegedly due to work the service department did on an adjacent property.

Tensions were high during city council’s public comment period Monday as Akron resident Tiffany Smith, alongside her husband and children, detailed concerns that the service department broke a sewer line while attempting to clear a blockage two years ago.

After years of asking officials to fix the situation, the city’s law department sent her multiple cease-and-desist letters, Smith claimed. The service department allegedly implied they would shut her water off this month unless she paid $30,000 for the repairs, she added.

"Water is life," Smith said. "I have a dug-up sewer line, and no one will help me."

On Thursday, Mayor Shammas Malik wrote in a news release that the city is now planning to cover the replacement.

“In the interest of resolving this situation that has been going on for more than two years, and because the city initially attempted to make repairs, the city is now planning to cover the cost of the replacement of the line,” Malik wrote. “We will also be reviewing how we approach situations like this in the future.”

Ideastream Public Media asked a city spokesperson to confirm whether cease-and-desists were sent, and the reasoning behind them, but has not yet received a response. Ideastream also reached out to Smith but has not heard back.

Malik confirmed in the news release that city officials had previously asked the Smith family to pay for the repairs.

“My current understanding is that city staff responded to the property in early 2023 and attempted to clear a blockage to a private sewer lateral on the property,” Malik said. “After initial efforts were unsuccessful, city staff left the property, and the city has since requested that the property owner undertake the repairs themselves.”

During the council meeting, Smith and her children teared up as she spoke, and several meeting attendees called for city officials to help her.

“I’m fighting for my life with three minutes,” Smith said, referencing the time limit for public comments. “We are going to be homeless. I’m off script now, okay? I’m sorry.”

Council took a brief recess while Mayor Shammas Malik and Service Director Chris Ludle walked out of the room with Smith to discuss the situation.

In the days since, videos of Smith’s comments have circulated across social media.

Councilmember Tina Boyes, who represents Ward 9 where Smith lives, posted on Facebook Wednesday that Smith’s comments brought her to tears. The family's water will not be shut off, Boyes wrote.

“I am grateful to Mayor Shammas Malik and Service Director Chris Ludle for leaving the meeting immediately to talk with Tiffany and her family to better understand the circumstances. I was able to join them after the meeting, at which time the mayor promised not to shut off Tiffany's water as they look for a solution to her sewer line issue,” Boyes wrote. “I look forward to meeting with Tiffany and the administration again this week to advocate for a fair solution for Tiffany and her family.”

Akron civil rights attorney Imokhai Okolo also wrote on Facebook that he would be meeting with Smith and her family Friday.