Summit County Jail launches program to reduce recidivism through education, job training

The Summit County Jail launched a new program Wednesday that aims to increase safety and reduce recidivism.

The program, called Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education, aims to foster a sense of pride and empowerment in participants through educational and training programs, job certifications and opportunities for post incarceration employment, Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree said.

"It does this through partnerships with community organizations, nonprofits, schools, businesses, unions, houses of worship and others that are willing to work with inmates to help teach, train and educate them and connect them with resources and opportunities after they're released," she said.

The criminal justice system needs to be proactive in reducing crime by offering services to people who are incarcerated, she said.

“I can tell you firsthand that there’s so much potential within the walls of this jail," Fatheree said.

Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree announces the Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education program on Jan. 7, 2025.

The program builds on other initiatives launched at the jail in recent years, she said, like helping people incarcerated at the jail finish their high school education, inviting union representatives to the jail to discuss career opportunities and facilitating conversations with Stark State College on opportunities for continuing education.

"Our adoption of the IGNITE initiative will not only serve as an umbrella for these existing programs, allowing them to grow and flourish, it will also help us attract new partners and build new relationships with organizations, nonprofits and employers willing to give inmates a second chance," Fatheree said.

She hopes the program will have an impact far beyond the jail, she said.

"The IGNITE program also hopes to change societal views," Fatheree said. "We all know that providing an education and training is only half the battle. Employers must also be willing to take former inmates."

The program started in Michigan and has been spreading across the country, Jessica Vanderpool with the National Sheriffs’ Association said.

“Summit County marks our 34th IGNITE site in the country," she said.

The program has shown great success across the country, Vanderpool said.

"One month of IGNITE reduces three month recidivism by 24% and one year recidivism by 15%," she said, "and on average, IGNITE participants gained a full grade level in reading and math proficiency."

One month of participation in the program also reduces weekly jail misconduct by 25%, Vanderpool said.

Four other jails in Ohio have the program, Vanderpool said, but Summit is the biggest county in the state and the first in Northeast Ohio. Ohio is tied with Alabama for most jails with the IGNITE program.