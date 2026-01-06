Vandalism of Vance's home not political, but 'a mental health issue,' attorney says

An attorney for the man accused of breaking windows at Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati home says the incident is the result of his client's mental illness and had nothing to do with politics.

William DeFoor, 26, of Hyde Park, faces charges of vandalism, criminal damaging, obstructing official business and criminal trespass for using a hammer to break four windows at Vance's East Walnut Hills home. He also faces several federal charges.

DeFoor was arraigned on the state charges Tuesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Janaya Trotter Bratton set DeFoor's bonds at $11,000, citing his lack of previous convictions and the fact that the charges against him are misdemeanors and low-level felonies.

Hamilton County Court records show DeFoor has had previous incidents involving trespassing and vandalism. One 2023 case in which he was accused of trespassing at UC Health's psychiatric center ended when he was found not competent to stand trial. Another incident in which DeFoor was accused of breaking a window at a Hyde Park business ended up in the court's mental health docket, where he was ordered to undergo mental health treatment and take medication.

Attorney Paul Laufman told Bratton this incident stems from DeFoor's mental health issues.

"I just don't think there's anything political going on here," he said. "This is purely a mental health issue."

Hamilton County prosecutors argued for a high bond, pointing out DeFoor was able to allegedly carry out the vandalism of Vance's home even though he was under supervision for the 2024 case.

"We do believe that mental health could be a factor here," Hamilton County assistant prosecutor Connor Wood said. "We have concerns that the defendant is under supervision with felony mental health court for a case that has similar facts."

DeFoor also faces federal charges, including damaging government property and engaging in physical violence against any person or property in a restricted building or grounds. Each of those carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison. DeFoor also faces a charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers. That carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He's due in federal court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This article will be updated.

