Man arrested for vandalizing VP JD Vance's Cincinnati home

A Cincinnati man has been arrested on charges he broke windows at Vice President JD Vance's house in East Walnut Hills.

Hamilton County Court records show authorities arrested William Defoor early Monday morning in connection with the incident. The Vances visited Ohio last week but were not at the house at the time of the damage.

Defoor, 26, is charged with vandalism, criminal trespass, criminal damaging and obstructing official business. Court records show Defoor, who lives in the Hyde Park neighborhood, faced vandalism charges in 2024 and was sentenced to undergo treatment for mental health issues.

This story is developing and may be updated.

