Greene County teen dies from flu, Ohio's first pediatric flu death of season

A Greene County teenager is the first child to die from the flu this season.

The Ohio Department of Health said Wednesday that the death should be a reminder to all parents and families that “influenza, though common, is a serious health threat.”

The ODH stated that flu cases usually peak between December and February.

While the state reports there are between one and seven influenza-associated pediatric deaths each season.

But it's not too late to get vaccinated at your healthcare providers’ office or local health departments, and retail pharmacies.

The CDC said prescription antiviral medications, taken a day or two after flu symptoms begin, can help alleviate the length and severity of the illness.

And of course, the usual precautions remain in place: “washing hands frequently or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering coughs and sneezes with tissues or coughing or sneezing into elbows, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.”

