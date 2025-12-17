Ohio State says Les Wexner shouldn't be deposed in Strauss case

Lawyers representing Ohio State University are contesting a motion to depose former OSU trustee Les Wexner in the civil case related to sexual abuse by former university doctor Richard Strauss.

A motion filed Dec. 10 in federal court by Ohio State lawyers says "none of the discovery taken to date suggests that Mr. Wexner has any specific information 'relevant to any party’s claim or defense' in this litigation."

"Specifically, Ohio State has not identified Mr. Wexner as a witness in this litigation, and none of the complaints in the litigation, none of the Discovery Plaintiffs’ fact sheets, none of the responses or documents produced by any of the parties in response to discovery requests, and none of the depositions taken to date contain any specific allegations, testimony, or information suggesting that Mr. Wexner interacted with Strauss or possesses any information regarding any plaintiff’s alleged interactions with Strauss," the motion says.

It said Wexner has indicated he does not possess any letters, text messages, emails, or any documents relative to document requests in the subpoena.

Strauss is the former Ohio State team doctor who sexually abused athletes decades ago.

Survivors sued Ohio State, and have subpoenaed Wexner to be questioned. During the Dec. 4 Ohio State Board of Trustees meeting, one of the survivors said Wexner was defying the subpoena.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005.