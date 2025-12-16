New York Times details how Les Wexner met sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein as he built wealth

On Tuesday, The New York Times Magazine published an extensive look at how Jeffrey Epstein built his wealth, including how he met and was influenced by Ohio's richest man: Les Wexner.

The Times wrote how Epstein was introduced to Wexner in the late 1980s by his financial advisor Harold Levin, but was warned by Levin, who said “I smell a rat,” and “I don’t trust him" after one meeting with Epstein. Wexner apparently ignored this advice, putting Epstein in charge of Levin, granting Epstein power of attorney over his vast wealth and launching the convicted sex trafficker towards his own financial success.

Wexner built his wealth by founding the Limited, Victoria's Secret, Bath and Body Works, Abercrombie and Fitch and other retail outlets. Epstein later became Wexner's money manager and benefitted greatly from this connection.

The Times spent more than half of the story detailing what preceded Epstein's connection to Wexner. The story reports how Epstein lied and swindled his way through prominent Wall Street and financial institutions, eventually breaking into the New York City social scene and becoming a millionaire.

The Times reports Epstein's connection to Wexner’s friend Robert Meister is what launched the friendship. Meister was an insurance executive who happened to sit next to Epstein on a plane to Palm Beach.

Epstein allegedly got Levin, Wexner's former financial advisor, fired for allegedly stealing from Wexner. Epstein was later accused by Wexner of the same thing before the two severed ties.

Epstein was granted power of attorney over Wexner's finances. Epstein allegedly took tens of millions from Wexner to buy luxury items and real estate in New Albany, Manhattan and in Palm Beach near his friend Donald Trump.

Epstein gained new credibility by representing the billionaire. In the late 1980's, Epstein posed as a talent scout at one of Wexner's companies, Victoria's Secret. The Times says by the late 1990s, Epstein began sex trafficking, grooming and abusing hundreds of teenage girls and young women.

Wexner refused to speak to the Times. The paper said "the biggest mystery is what exactly the billionaire got out of his relationship with Epstein."

Wexner's connections to Epstein are being questioned more in Columbus, which is Wexner's home. His name marks many buildings on Ohio State University's campus and he is still the chair of the Wexner Medical Center Board of Trustees.

Survivors of sexual abuse by former Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss tried to subpoena Wexner in their civil case against the university. Wexner has avoided the subpoena and the survivors responded by showing up to an Ohio State Board of Trustees meeting with signs asking "Where's Wexner."

A protest outside of the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex is planned for Wednesday by the Strauss survivors. Wexner has his name on the Les Wexner Football Center at the complex, thanks to a $5 million check funded by both Wexner and Epstein.

Ohio State did a review of donations by Epstein in 2020, a year after he was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges.

Wexner has denied wrongdoing and knowledge of Epstein's actions through a spokesperson. WOSU tried speaking to Ohio State's Board of Trustees Chair John Zeiger, whose law firm represents Wexner, at a previous meeting but Zeiger declined to make a comment.