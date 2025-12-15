Tips to avoid headaches this holiday season

Twinkling holiday lights are beautiful and cozy this time of year — unless they're causing debilitating headaches. A University of Cincinnati migraine specialist offers a list of potential triggers around the holidays, and how you can try to avoid them.

"There are a number of different factors that make this a very headache provocative time," says Vincent Martin, MD, professor of clinical medicine at the University of Cincinnati's College of Medicine and director of the Headache and Facial Pain Center at the Gardner Neuroscience Institute.

Various triggers more prevalent at the holidays include:



flashing lights on Christmas trees or outdoors

imbibing more alcohol than usual

eating more sweets than usual

drinking more caffeine

changes to your daily schedule

weather

airplane travel

glare from the sun reflecting off the snow

intense smells from holiday-scented candles

stress

Martin says stress and weather are two big triggers.

"Even though the holidays are a joyous time, they are filled with a lot of stress because there's many activities that we need to accomplish to make the holidays as wonderful as possible for all in our families," he points out.

"Many patients," he adds, "will have worsening headaches with the colder weather that occurs around the holidays. In addition to that, there are very large fluctuations in barometric pressure, both up and down, that occur during the winter, much more pronounced than the summer, for example, and that can predispose to headaches, as well."

Martin notes that not all migraine suffers will be triggered by the same things.

He recommends moderating alcohol and sweets, trying to keep your regular diet, and trying to maintain a consistent schedule.

"I realize that may not always be feasible because there are many activities around the holidays, but trying to plan your schedule such that you're not trying to do everything at the last minute — staying up till three in the morning to get presents wrapped or whatever the activity may be — but trying to do some advanced planning so that you're not completely stressed out at the holidays."

He also recommends eating regularly, exercising and incorporating some relaxation techniques into your day to ease stress or anxiety.

If flashing lights or sun glare trigger headaches or visual auras — flashing lights or zigzags — you might try wearing sunglasses.

In short: stick to a routine, and try to identify and avoid, or at least minimize your exposure to, the things you know can trigger your headache or a migraine.

The American Migraine Foundation says more than 37 million Americans (children included) are affected by migraines. The National Institutes of Health puts the number at 12% to 15% of the population.

About 16% to 18% of women have migraines and about 5% to 7% of men have it.

