Former Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei has died. Stark County organizations, officials share condolences

Former Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei has died.

Bernabei died at Aultman Hospital following a brief illness, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

He was 79.

“Bernabei left an impactful legacy on this community for generations to come,” current Mayor William Sherer II said in a statement. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to Lady Bebe, his family, and all throughout Canton who knew him and worked alongside him.”

Bernabei was first elected mayor in 2016 and served two terms, before opting not to seek a third term. Prior to being elected mayor, Bernabei served as a Stark County commissioner from 2010-2015.

According to his bio on the city’s website, Bernabei was a lifelong resident of Stark County. He graduated from Canton Lehman High School and from Brown University in 1968. Bernabei was also a 1975 graduate of the Ohio State University School College of Law.

Bernabei served four years in the United States Army, including one tour of duty in Vietnam.

Various Stark County officials and organizations shared condolences after his death was announced.

“As a steadfast champion for affordable housing, his leadership helped countless working families build their futures in our good city, and his commitment to Canton's neighborhoods is a foundation we continue to build on,” Habitat for Humanity of East Central Ohio wrote in a Facebook post. “Our prayers are with his wife Bebe, his family, and all who knew and loved him.

Arts organizations also thanked him for his support.

“Tom’s love for the arts — and especially for Canton Ballet — was felt by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him,” the Canton Ballet wrote on Facebook. “Tom didn’t just cheer for the arts from the sidelines; he stepped onto the stage with us. His dedication to rehearsing, performing, and sharing the magic of The Nutcracker will forever be a cherished part of our history.”

Officials at ArtsInStark, a nonprofit arts council for Stark County, also gave condolences.

“Tom was a true champion for the arts in Stark County — always showing up with joy, enthusiasm, and a genuine love for everything happening at ArtsinStark,” officials wrote in a Facebook post.