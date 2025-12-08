Wilberforce's marching band featured in GloRilla's new music video
Wilberforce University’s Hounds of Sound marching band has been in the spotlight thanks to GloRilla's new music video.
The Grammy-nominated artist's new music video of "MARCH" debuted on Dec. 5 featuring the HBCU's band.
Wilberforce, the nation's oldest, private historically Black college and university, relaunched its music program in 2022, starting with the university's marching band.
Dayton-native Virgil Goodwine, Ph.d., was hired as assistant professor of music, and director of musical instruments and ensembles.
After the video went live, the Hounds of Sound posted on Facebook: "From the Yard to the world stage, our band showed UP and showed OUT with power, precision, and HBCU pride."