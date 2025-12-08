Montgomery County Clerk of Courts pleads guilt to misdemeanors

Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley pleaded guilty today to two misdemeanor counts of solicitation of political contributions from public employees.

“I have learned from my mistakes," Foley stated.

A jury trial was set to begin over accusations that Foley “solicited campaign contributions from employees and other improper political activities.

”After an anonymous complaint in 2022, the State Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit looked into the claims.

In his statement, Foley said the allegations were the result of bad advice from former staff members and political leaders.

He said he’s instituted more ethical measures and safeguards.

By pleading guilty, the Clerk of Courts will be under probation for the next two years.

He was fined more than $2,000 for court costs, and ordered to complete 40 hours of public service.

He’s also prohibited from alcohol and drug use, and any retaliation against employees.