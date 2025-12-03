Pluto: Ryan Day's focus on mental health helps classy Ohio State beat Michigan 'with humility'

Ohio State’s 27-9 win over Michigan Saturday didn’t just end a four-game skid against its rival. For Ideastream Public Media sports commentator Terry Pluto, it revealed something deeper about head coach Ryan Day.

“The guy is an elite coach,” Pluto said. “And I would have said that had he lost to even Michigan again because he proved it when they did lose to Michigan a year ago and then they roared through the playoffs. He won four consecutive games against teams ranked in the top 10 (and) won them all decisively to win the national title.”

Last year’s game at Ohio Stadium ended in controversy when Michigan players planted their flag at midfield. This year in Ann Arbor, Ohio State had the chance to return the gesture, but didn’t.

Pluto said that restraint reflected Day’s quiet leadership.

“I think Ryan Day wanted to just stay away from that," Pluto said. "I think he wanted to kind of send a message that we're gonna win with class here.”

Pluto also traced Day’s path to Ohio State. Day grew up in New Hampshire, played for and later coached alongside Chip Kelly, and spent time as a quarterbacks coach in the NFL. He joined Ohio State in 2017 as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. The following year, he filled in during Urban Meyer’s three-game suspension, and when Meyer left, the school elevated Day to the permanent job.

“It's almost like he sort of stumbled into this job, whereas he didn't come after a nationwide search or whatever,” Pluto said.

Taking over a storied program without being an “Ohio guy” and without prior head-coaching experience made Day an outlier.

“Urban Meyer's an Ohio guy," Pluto said. "Remember (former head coach) Jim Tressel, (he’s) an Ohio guy … (Day) had to prove he could do this. And the guy's won 90% of his games. I just think he's got a chance to be one of the all-time great coaches in Ohio State history.”

After Saturday’s win, Day emphasized that the Buckeyes were “going to win with humility,” a message Pluto found striking.

“Here the chance could have come, ‘Yeah, you guys have been saying for years we couldn't beat Michigan' and all this stuff," Pluto said. "He didn't do any of that at the press conference. And (reporters) opened the door a couple of times of questions for him to do it. He wasn't going to play that game and I like that.”

Pluto believes Day’s perspective is shaped in part by personal experience. When Day was 9, his father died by suicide.

“Day has spent a lot of time, he's been very much involved in talking to people about mental health, and I think sometimes that falls into how he handles himself," Pluto said. "And I think it carries over to his teams.”

Pluto also admires how Day handled last season’s fourth consecutive loss to Michigan.

“I mean, it was crazy," Pluto said. "His family was getting threats and he was able to keep things stable. Again, I have tremendous admiration for him.”

Pluto said Day brings a refreshing contrast in the world of high-stakes college football.

“Jim Tressel was like that, too," Pluto said. "You know, he believed in the calmness...Urban Meyer was very successful doing it a different way also. But I'm more in the Tressel/Day camp in terms of how I like to see that program run.”

“It was a great moment for the Ohio State football program, beating Michigan and then, as they would say, winning the press conference the right way.”