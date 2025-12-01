New furry friend in the family? Here are some holiday dos and don'ts for your cat or dog

The holidays can be a wonderful time to bring a new cat or dog into your home. But adoption advocates say there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind to keep your pet safe.

New pets need time to acclimate to their new surroundings, said Sarah Urquhart, director of operations at the Medina County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Pet owners should slowly familiarize new pets with their home and other members of the household.

“They'll all come around in time,” Urquhart said, “it's just on their time, not on your time. They need to feel comfortable, accepted, and loved, you know, especially with some of the backgrounds that they come from.”

When it comes to entertaining friends and family over the holidays, it’s important to be mindful of boundaries. Pets should be given a safe space away from everyone, Jackie Godbey, executive director of Stark County Humane Society, said.

“We don't know how everybody else's kids or people are with the animals and you know, these guys are so decompressing,” Godbey said, “so just go slow and make sure you can set up a nice little area that way if there is overstimulation or not just with the dog, sometimes people too, there's a safe place.”

It may be tempting to give your new friend table scraps at the table. Urquhart warned you should never give your dog or cat anything with bones in it. She said some foods could be okay for dogs .

“They can have plain green beans or peas,” Urquhart said. “Pumpkin is a really healthy snack to feed your dog. It helps with digestion.”

But not anything with purees or products that have sugars and spices added, as these could pose health risks.

There are other non-food hazards to also be mindful of.

“Watch out for the cord to the Christmas tree or you know, batteries or broken ornaments,” Urquhart said. If a dog or a cat chews a cord that's plugged in, they can get an electric shock. It could even cause seizures.”

If you’re going to be traveling this holiday season, Mark Finneran, Ohio state director of Humane World for Animals, said there are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to your new pet.

“Pet personality, your method of transportation and pet-friendly lodging options are all factors to think through,” Finneran said. “Cats in particular tend to be most comfortable at home."

People travelling with their pets are advised to get them microchipped. Urquhart said the Medina County SPCA sells microchips, but they you can also pick them up at pet stores, veterinarians and farm supply shops.

If flying, pet owners should double check their arrangements with the provider, Urquhart said.

“[Make sure] your carrier is size appropriate, you have the correct harness or leash, you know, for the dog so that they don't get out of something that, you know, is supposed to be securing them, that they're safe and not able to escape.”

If you decide to leave your pet at home while traveling, you’ll need to either find a pet sitter or take your pet to a boarding house.

“Make sure that they have their favorite things at home. If you are doing a pet sitter, make sure they know the routine of your pet.” Godbey said. “If you're doing boarding, you want to just make sure that they know,‘here's my animal's food, any medicines,’ and if they allow the favorite blanket or toy to go with them.”