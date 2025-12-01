DeWine details initiatives pitched as ways to reduce Dayton violent crime

There are new initiatives underway aimed at reducing violent crime in Dayton, said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

DeWine talked about the initiatives while in Dayton on Monday, speaking at an event with state, local and federal officials.

According to his office, the violent crime reduction initiatives are "intelligence-driven operations in areas of Dayton where data shows repeat violent offenders are committing the most crime."

Some of the initiatives include

Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center analysts are working in partnership with analysts in Dayton Police's Real Time Crime Center to pinpoint the high-crime areas where violent crime reduction initiatives would make the most impact. Teams are also gathering intelligence to locate wanted individuals who are known to be dangerous, repeat violent offenders.

Ohio Investigative Unit increasing its enforcement of Ohio's alcohol laws in high-crime areas of Dayton. Agents will focus on taking enforcement action on those who illegally carry weapons and commit other crimes on liquor establishment premises.