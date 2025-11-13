Ohio troops stationed overseas will receive Christmas trees through ‘Operation Evergreen’

Dozens of Ohio-grown Christmas trees will be packaged and shipped to members of the military stationed overseas.

The initiative, known as Operation Evergreen, is now in its 30th year. It’s a partnership between the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Christmas Tree Association.

Roughly 50 trees, along with homemade holiday decorations and cards, will be sent to military personnel serving in Kuwait.

“Sending a piece of home overseas let’s our service men and women know they are in our thoughts,” said ODA Director Brian Baldridge, in a news release. “...We hope these Christmas trees and wishes of appreciation bring joy and cheer this holiday season.”

Ohio Department of Agriculture / Contributed Homemade Christmas decorations and cards are made by volunteers and donated to Operation Evergreen to send to military members stationed overseas.

Operation Evergreen receives donations from tree growers across Ohio. The trees are inspected for pests and disease by ODA’s plant health inspectors, and then wrapped and packaged with the help of local volunteers and students.

Decorations are handmade and donated by local schools, churches and veterans’ groups.

The Ohio Christmas Tree Association is composed of Christmas tree growers from across the state. Operation Evergreen is sponsored by OCTA with the help of UPS.